Anti-mask group holds protest in Omaha as Douglas County sees record number of COVID cases

“We will not allow the event to take place,” the company said in a statement.

Omaha police said they would have officers at the store and would issue citations if people attempted to violate the city’s mask ordinance.

French instead planned for a group of protesters to march from the Millard West parking lot to the sidewalk in front of the busy grocery store with signs, flags and no masks.

"We weren't trying to cause Hy-Vee problems, but we also aren't just going to let ourselves be bullied and not be able to go to the grocery store, so today we are out here to stand up for that right," French said. "We're not bad people. We just want to be left alone."

Two police cars were parked among the group in the parking lot, and multiple officers stood at the entrance of the Hy-Vee along with several employees.

Many of the protesters came with family, including Jude and Grace Willett.

The couple were getting ready to march with their 2-year-old daughter.