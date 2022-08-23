Antisemitic flyers found in west Omaha near synagogues, community center

Some residents of Omaha’s Leawood West neighborhood reported finding antisemitic flyers in their driveways over the weekend.

The incident is part of a nationwide uptick in antisemitic flyer distributions, according to David Goldenberg, the Midwest regional director for the Anti-Defamation League.

The Leawood West neighborhood, which is located northeast of the intersection of 132nd and Pacific Streets, is near the Jewish Community Center of Omaha, two synagogues and the American Muslim Institute's mosque.

One of the flyers contained references to the Goyim Defense League, which the Anti-Defamation League describes as a loosely-organized group based out of California that spreads antisemitic and racist messages online and through flyer distributions.

The group spreads antisemitic myths and conspiracy theories including that Jews control major institutions such as the media, economy and the government, and that the Holocaust was a lie, according to the ADL’s website.

One flyer distributed in Omaha included the message: “Every single aspect of mass immigration is Jewish."

At the bottom of the flyer it stated: “these flyers were distributed randomly without malicious intent.”

Another flyer was addressed to “White Americans” and encouraged them to “take a stand with your people — for the future of everything our ancestors built.”

“The thing about these flyers is they’re hateful, they’re antisemitic and their intent is to spread lies and fear,” Goldenberg said.

Goldenberg said incidents of flyer distributions have increased nationwide in the last year, and similar flyers have been found in western Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas within the last two weeks.

The Goyim Defense League has the strongest presence in California, Texas and Florida, but the availability of its materials online has made it easy for its messages to spread elsewhere, Goldenberg said.

Goldenberg encouraged anyone who receives an antisemitic flyer to report it to local authorities.

A man was recently issued $4,301 in citations in connection to the distribution of antisemitic flyers last December in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to reporting by the Kenosha News. The fines were under the city's littering ordinance. Police noted the flyers were a form of free speech protected by First Amendment.

Goldenberg said he hopes the Kenosha incident can serve as a model for other law enforcement agencies on how to prosecute against those distributing the flyers. He also said that incident shows that these flyer distributions are often the actions of a single individual meant to make residents think the antisemitic ideas are more widespread than they actually are.

The ADL wasn't the only organization that commented on the Omaha incident Tuesday.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned the distribution of the flyers in a statement, which said that the organization stands in solidarity with those challenging antisemitism, racism and other forms of bigotry.

“We condemn both the distribution of these antisemitic materials and the hatred they seek to inspire,” Ibrahim Hooper, the organization's national communications director, said in the statement. “Law enforcement authorities should identify and investigate those who are behind such hateful actions.”