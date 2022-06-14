Apartment building, retail space proposed for site along Omaha's Northwest Radial

Plans to revamp a commercial district along Saddle Creek Road near a roundabout known as "The Peanut" went before the Omaha City Council on Tuesday.

The plans for a six-phase project would include a 160-unit apartment building as well as more than 7,000 square feet of retail space.

Staples in the area — including the Homy Inn, Sgt. Peffer's, Janousek Florist and Saddle Creek Breakfast Club — would stick around, developers said.

But the plan would close a portion of Saddle Creek Road between Northwest Radial Highway and Hamilton Street.

A large sewer line would be moved, and the plans call for the city to reimburse expenses for relocation up to $3.5 million.

The first phase of the project would see construction of the apartment building near a vacant car lot along Northwest Radial Highway and Saddle Creek Road.

Developers have met with neighbors and members of the Metcalfe-Harrison Neighborhood Association.

Megan Brink, president of the neighborhood group, spoke in favor of the project.

"The developer has engaged with the neighborhood for several years on this project, and we would love to see the old car lot turned into something more beautiful," she said.

The project sits in City Council President Pete Festersen's district. He has been working on the project for some time with developers, neighbors and the city.

The neighborhood, he said, has all the character of business districts such as Dundee, Benson and Blackstone. But it needs investment in public infrastructure to make it successful.

Landscaping, increased parking and enhanced sidewalks also would improve the area, he said.

If the project moves forward, he said, it should yield "great results for the neighborhood long-term."

The council did not take action on the plan Tuesday.

The council approved plans for a 59-unit senior living facility called Hamilton Village that would sit on the northwest corner of 41st Avenue and Hamilton Street, a little less than 2 miles from the Saddle Creek project.

The four- or five-story building also would include off-street surface parking stalls as well as on-street parking stalls adjacent to the site.

The site is mostly made up of vacant lots, as well as three single-family homes. A developer on the project who addressed the council said those homes have been vacant for some time.

