Apartment fire near 25th and Jones Streets displaces more than 40 people

The Omaha Fire Department responds to a call at 2557 Jones St. on Tuesday.
Firefighters pack up equipment after responding to a call at 2557 Jones St. on Tuesday.
Danny Gates, Omaha Fire Department battalion chief, speaks to news media after responding to a call at 2557 Jones St. on Tuesday.
An apartment fire Tuesday near 25th and Jones Streets caused no injuries but displaced about 45 people, Omaha fire officials said.
At 11:45 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a fire at 2557 Jones St.
“We encountered a good amount of fire in one of the first-floor apartments," Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Danny Gates said. "Two of our engine crews were able to knock the fire down pretty quick through the front and rear of the structure.”
The fire was declared under control at noon.
The only structural damage was in the room where the fire started, Gates said, but smoke damage was reported throughout the building.
The Red Cross was contacted to help provide aid for the residents displaced by the fire.
In addition to the fire, firefighters also had to deal with temperatures in the upper 80s.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
