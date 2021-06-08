 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apartment fire near 25th and Jones Streets displaces more than 40 people
0 comments

Apartment fire near 25th and Jones Streets displaces more than 40 people

An apartment fire Tuesday near 25th and Jones Streets caused no injuries but displaced about 45 people, Omaha fire officials said.

At 11:45 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a fire at 2557 Jones St.

“We encountered a good amount of fire in one of the first-floor apartments," Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Danny Gates said. "Two of our engine crews were able to knock the fire down pretty quick through the front and rear of the structure.”

The fire was declared under control at noon.

The only structural damage was in the room where the fire started, Gates said, but smoke damage was reported throughout the building.

The Red Cross was contacted to help provide aid for the residents displaced by the fire.

In addition to the fire, firefighters also had to deal with temperatures in the upper 80s.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 8

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert