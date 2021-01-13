Apartments for seniors, new moms to rise on former church grounds

Woodling said construction was delayed in part by high lumber prices and a wait for low-income housing tax credits to be approved by the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority. The federal tax credits are the primary financing source for both redevelopment projects.

Last week, the Omaha Planning Board gave its nod to a $450,000 request for tax-increment financing to help transform the St. Agnes grounds. The TIF request for that project, which also has yet to be named, now goes to the City Council for final approval.

Jorge Sotolongo, a new Planning Board member who lives in South Omaha, lauded the affordable housing contribution.

“I appreciate the thought and work that went into the project,” he told Woodling.

Planning Director Dave Fanslau said the St. Agnes site project met infill housing goals and would not be possible without the TIF financial boost. An analysis attached to his memo said TIF makes the difference between a negative 3.35% return and a positive 3.74% return on investment.

On the other project, Woodling said, he did not seek TIF because the redevelopment on the former St. Patrick grounds worked financially without the incentive.