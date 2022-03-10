Architect who designed Omaha's downtown library dies at age 99

Gyo Obata, an architect whose designs included sports and entertainment arenas, airports, skyscrapers and Omaha's W. Dale Clark Library, has died.

Obata died Tuesday in St. Louis at the age of 99.

In 1955, Obata, George Hellmuth and George Kassabaum opened Hellmuth, Obata & Kassabaum (HOK). The St. Louis-based company is now among the world’s largest architecture and engineering firms.

Obata's work through HOK brought him to Omaha in the early 1970s to design the city's downtown library.

“The day of building monuments is gone,” Obata said in 1973 as work on the library's design began. “A library today must be easy to use.”

Built in 1976, the library has for 45 years served patrons in the heart of downtown Omaha.

Though the work of the renowned architect lives on in designs across the country and around the world, the life of the W. Dale Clark Library is coming to an end.

If the city sticks to its tight timeline, the W. Dale Clark Library will be demolished by December and its public services will move about a half-mile south to a building at 1401 Jones St. A new Mutual of Omaha headquarters will rise on the block, located just west of Gene Leahy Mall.

In 1974, Obata called the W. Dale Clark “a very open building that invites patrons to come in.”

Obata's career at HOK continued into his 90s, HOK Chairman and CEO Bill Hellmuth said in a statement.

"He served as a mentor to several generations of designers including myself,” Hellmuth said. "(Obata) led HOK to become the largest architecture-engineering firm in the United States while never abdicating his role as a designer of significant projects.”

HOK’s notable designs include the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., Camden Yards baseball stadium in Baltimore, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield, Illinois, and the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.

This report contains material from the Associated Press.

