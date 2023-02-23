A winter weather advisory remains in effect for portions of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Temperatures Thursday morning hovered around 8 degrees with a -11 wind chill. Winds gusting up to 40-miles-per-hour, combined with fresh snow from the past 24 hours, led to blowing snow and reduced visibility -- especially in northeast Nebraska -- the National Weather Service reported.

Winds should taper off during the afternoon and evening and some light snow is possible late tonight, the weather service said. Thursday's high of 17 degrees will come mid-afternoon in Omaha. Friday will see slightly warmer temps with a high around 25 and a low around 11.

The weekend will be noticeably warmer with high temps in the upper-40s, with the possibility of rain on Sunday.

Bitter cold and icy conditions Thursday morning led to delays for some area schools and local offices.

Schools announcing two-hour delays Thursday include:

Alleluia Preschool and Kindergarten, Elkhorn

Bancroft-Rosalie Schools, Bancroft

Children's Square Preschool and Daycare, Council Bluffs

Columbus Lakeview Community Schools, Columbus

Council Bluffs Community Schools

Heartland Christian School, Council Bluffs

Iowa School for the Deaf, Council Bluffs

Lewis Central Schools, Council Bluffs

Pender Public Schools, Pender

St. Albert Catholic Schools, Council Bluffs

The Douglas County Treasurer's Office also announced that it will open at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The United Way's JAG National Career Conference that was to be held Thursday at the Scott Conference Center has been postponed.

Planned Parenthood Northwest Health Center in Omaha will be closed Thursday due to the weather.

Metro Transit will start service on Thursday with 13 routes on snow route detours. The following routes will start service on Snow Route Option A: Routes 3, 5, 8, 11, 14, 16, 24, 26, 30, 35, 36, 55, 98.

