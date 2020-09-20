Arizona runner battles wind while blazing to course record in Omaha half -marathon

"We're just happy to put on a safe race," Struzzieri said. "I was at the starting line to send the waves of runners off and got to spend time talking with them. Everyone was so pleased to be able to run in a safe way and on a beautiful day in Omaha."

Include Raneri among those pleased to be in attendance. HITS flew him out from Flagstaff on Saturday just for the race and he was scheduled to return late Sunday. It was his first trip to Omaha, although he did run cross country for North Carolina University during a meet at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

"I am really happy to show up and be able to do what I love to do," Raneri said. "It's just like one of life's simple pleasures. My time in Omaha has been great, and I'd like to thank HITS for inviting me."

About 750 runners participated in the four Omaha Marathon races this year, including 10K and 5K races. The traditional mile race for families was canceled because of social-distancing concerns, Struzzieri said.

"I want to thank Omaha and Douglas County for helping us put on a safe race for everyone," Struzzieri said. "From the Douglas County Health Department to all the local officials, I just can't say enough about how good they were to work with."