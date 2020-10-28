 Skip to main content
Arkansas man dies in two-vehicle crash south of Blair
A 35-year-old Arkansas man was killed Tuesday when his SUV collided with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 75 south of Blair.

The crash, which occurred just before noon, involved a 2016 Subaru Forester driven by Shawn Kimbrough of Springdale, Arkansas, and a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Christopher Gorham, 37, of Bellevue.

Washington County Chief Deputy Sheriff Kevin Willis said investigators determined that the southbound pickup crossed the center line and collided head-on with the northbound Forester. 

The pickup caught fire, Willis said, but people who came upon the crash got Gorham out before the fire worsened.

Gorham was taken by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation, Willis said.

