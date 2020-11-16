Armored car guard is fired after his gun goes off in elevator of Omaha business

A 25-year-old armored car guard lost his job after he admitted that he accidentally fired his handgun in the elevator of a west Omaha office building.

The incident occurred Thursday at the corporate offices of Methodist Health Systems near 169th and Leavenworth Streets. The building's safety director told police that an employee heard a loud noise that sounded like a gunshot coming from an elevator.

An officer from Armored Knights, who had picked up some money, got off the elevator and exited the building. An investigation of the elevator found a bullet hole inside the elevator that had gone through the inside door and partially through the outside door. A dent protruded outward on the outside of the elevator door.

Surveillance video showed the Armored Knights guard getting off the elevator and leaving the building about the time that the noise was heard.

A company supervisor contacted the guard, who admitted that his Springfield 9 mm pistol with hollow-point ammunition had accidentally discharged but that he was too scared to say anything.