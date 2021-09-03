Arrival and funeral of Omaha Marine killed in Afghanistan are announced

The remains of Cpl. Daegan Page will be returned home Friday, Sept. 10. Thousands are ready to honor his memory.

The 23-year-old Marine was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in a Kabul airport bombing, along with at least 169 Afghans.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 13271 Millard Ave.

Seating will be limited inside the church, but the family is working to find another facility to help accommodate the large number of people hoping to attend, the family said in a statement.

Page’s burial in Omaha National Cemetery will follow the funeral.

"We know many, many people are preparing to make plans to help welcome home Daegan, and we want to thank each and every one of you in advance for helping us honor his sacrifice," the family said. "No one could have prepared us for any of this, but the outpouring of support for our family has been a godsend."