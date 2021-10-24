Arson suspected in fire at Jesse's Place in North Omaha

A North Omaha bar was heavily damaged by a fire early Sunday that was determined to have been intentionally set.

The fire at Jesse's Place, 2311 N. 24th St., was reported at 1:30 a.m., said Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick of the Omaha Fire Department. The business was closed at the time and no injuries were reported.

Fitzpatrick said the fire was determined to be incendiary in nature. Any with information about the incident is urged to call the arson hotline at 402-444-FIRE or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Firefighters forced open doors and windows with steel bars to get at the fire, Fitzpatrick said. It was declared under control about 1:45 a.m.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the building, which is valued at $51,000, and an estimated $25,000 in damage to its contents.

