As air traffic recovers, Eppley gaining another nonstop flight to New York City

With airline traffic starting to recover at Eppley Airfield, American Airlines announced Wednesday it will start a daily nonstop connection from Omaha to New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

The flights will start Nov. 2, but tickets will be available to purchase on Monday.

Eppley offers two other nonstop flights to metro New York City set in future schedules: Delta to LaGuardia and United to Newark. Both are suspended temporarily with the drop in air travel from the pandemic.

Eppley’s passenger traffic last month saw a 14% increase over the initial pandemic dip in March 2020. Compared to March 2019, Eppley traffic was still down 42%.

Brian Znotins, American Airlines vice president of network planning, said in a statement that American is excited to offer the new service in time for the winter holiday season.

“As travelers begin to return to the skies,” he said, “we look forward to welcoming them back on board and further connecting Nebraskans with destinations across our global network.”