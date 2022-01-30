When then-Mayor Hal Daub first proposed a streetcar system in Omaha in the 1990s, critics ridiculed it as Daub’s “trolley folly,” arguing that it would never work.

Omaha missed the train then. But much has happened since to convince Mayor Jean Stothert and city business leaders that the time is ripe for a streetcar line linking Omaha’s riverfront and midtown.

In the intervening years, dozens of other cities have jumped on board with streetcars, including a half-dozen Midwest cities in the last decade alone: Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Cincinnati, Detroit and Milwaukee.

Streetcar advocates say the experience of those cities and others offers plenty of evidence that streetcars indeed work. They typically go hand in hand with major redevelopment and renewal efforts, often helping to deliver people and jobs at levels that exceed expectations.

Streetcars are no longer seen as nostalgic throwbacks to another era. They can link workers, residents and tourists with employment centers, attractions and entertainment hubs; spur new development; and help cities become vibrant places that can attract and retain workers.

“What streetcars do is amplify and reinforce that kind of positive urban development that the mayor and supporters of this believe it will support — and they’re right,” said Charlie Hales of Omaha-based engineering firm HDR. “Omaha waited a long time, but a bunch of other cities have proven it out.”

Hales knows a little about streetcars. As a Portland, Oregon, city official in the late 1990s, he helped design and build a streetcar system there, helping to usher in the modern American streetcar movement.

But Portland-based Hales said you don’t need to go to a left coast city like his to find the best example for Omaha to emulate. Just head three hours down Interstate 29 to Kansas City.

Kansas City’s streetcar line opened in 2016 and has already attracted almost 10 million riders. And since the construction plan was approved in 2012, $4 billion in new development has been created along the route.

While it’s impossible to determine how much of that new development was directly caused by streetcars, Kansas City officials are convinced that they have been a substantial driver. Enough so that the city is in the process of building two extensions of the line, including one that is almost twice as long and more than three times as expensive as the original.

Stothert believes that Omaha’s streetcar line will similarly promote growth and development in Omaha’s urban core if it gains needed City Council approvals and begins running as planned in 2026.

She said the potential has already been proved with Mutual of Omaha’s announcement last week that it will build a new skyscraper headquarters downtown along the line. Mutual officials said the streetcar was critical to their decision, as it will both serve its 4,000 employees and help the company redevelop its former midtown campus.

“I don’t want people to come out and say, ‘Oh, Mayor Stothert says development will happen, but give us an example,’ ” she said in an interview. “This is just the perfect example of what can result because of a streetcar.”

* * *

When Omaha’s last old streetcar, No. 1017, made its way from Dundee to downtown on March 5, 1955, the sign on the back said: “Good-bye Forever.”

Indeed, Omaha and most major cities around the country had streetcars running up and down major thoroughfares for decades to provide mass transit for workers and shoppers coming into the city core.

But almost all cities ripped out the systems after World War II. With cars now affordable for most people and fast-growing cities sprawling out to the suburbs, streetcars’ time was thought to have passed.

But Omaha became one of the first cities in the country to consider bringing them back when Daub made a streetcar proposal in 1998. At the time, Portland was in the planning phases of its system.

Daub’s original plan called for running trolleys on a track linking Rosenblatt Stadium and the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium along 10th Street with the Old Market, Central Park Mall, Civic Auditorium and points in between. The system would have cost $16.5 million.

Daub made a lot of arguments for it that ring familiar today: that it would support Omaha’s downtown, connect tourists and residents to attractions and prompt more growth.

“Without a vibrant, healthy heart of a city, your city dies,” Daub said then.

But the biggest problem Daub and other supporters faced was the same one many other cities have encountered over the years: How do you prove that it will work?

“It’s really hard for a city to build the first rail transit project because there are all kinds of arguments that it won’t work and no proof that it will,” Hales said. “ ‘It costs too much. No one will ride it. We should spend the money on something else.’ Every city that went through the trials and tribulations heard the same arguments.”

As HDR’s urban planning director, Hales has worked on streetcar and rail transit projects in a number of cities. He wasn’t hired to work on the latest Omaha streetcar proposal, but he did talk to the mayor and others working on it. And he worked on a previous Omaha study that failed to result in any tracks being laid.

To be fair, Omaha has not been alone in spinning its wheels on streetcars. A proposal for a downtown streetcar in Minneapolis has languished since 2007 and may be dead, despite $20 million in earmarked funding. But many other cities have jumped aboard the modern streetcar movement.

Getting an exact number of cities that have adopted streetcar systems similar to what’s now planned in Omaha is difficult.

Some counts include vintage systems like San Francisco’s and New Orleans’. Some counts also include cities with light rail systems, which utilize the same types of trains but serve a different purpose.

Circulator streetcars like Omaha is proposing run at relatively low speeds and make multiple stops to drop off people at various hubs and attractions. Light rail systems run at higher speeds and bring commuters into the city. Some cities combine circulators with light rail.

Regardless, some two dozen cities have inaugurated service on modern streetcars in the past two decades or have plans in the works to do so.

Among those already running: Portland (2001), Tampa (2002), Little Rock (2004), Seattle (2007), Salt Lake City (2013), Atlanta (2014), Tucson (2014), Dallas (2015), Charlotte (2015), Kansas City (2016), Cincinnati (2016), Washington (2016), Detroit (2017), Milwaukee (2018), Oklahoma City (2018), El Paso (2018) and St. Louis (2018).

Others with lines in the planning or construction stages: Sacramento; Tempe, Arizona; Columbus, Ohio; Los Angeles; New York; and Santa Ana, California.

Those lists include Omaha’s economic competitors. Kansas City, Oklahoma City and Salt Lake City are among the peer cities that the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce often compares Omaha to.

Why did streetcars become so popular?

A 2015 study by the Mineta Transportation Institute found that cities’ primary objective was to catalyze development and promote tourism, with commuter transportation almost an afterthought. It found that developers and downtown business communities are often key forces behind streetcars.

There has been no definitive study proving the economic impact of streetcars. And it’s difficult to prove how much growth was due to a streetcar and how much was due simply to an area becoming trendy.

But there have been small-scale studies and lots of anecdotal reports suggesting that they do serve as development magnets.

A 2005 study in Portland showed that development and development density sharply increased along the route after the line opened. Tellingly, the closer a block was to the line, the more development there was.

A more recent study found that over the past two decades, almost half of all new housing units built in Portland and one-fifth of all real property value growth have been within a quarter-mile of the line.

One study in Tampa found that property values along the streetcar line quadrupled within seven years of the line opening.

Hales said he’s yet to see a streetcar project that did not exceed projections for development. He helped develop Kansas City’s streetcar, which he calls a spectacular success.

The original $100 million line that opened in 2016 runs 2 miles between downtown and Crown Center, a shopping and entertainment district. Now two extensions are in the works: a short $30 million one that will go to the city’s developing riverfront, and a $350 million, 3.5-mile midtown extension that will take the system all the way to the Country Club Plaza shopping district.

Even with the midtown line not scheduled to commence service until 2025, the city is already seeing abandoned properties along the route being bought up and renovations starting, said Donna Mandelbaum of KC Streetcar.

“There is a big part of midtown that is not trendy at all, and (development) is happening there,” she said.

Hales agrees with proponents who argue that streetcar systems are important to attracting millennial workers, a generation that enjoys being able to live, work and play along the line without having to drive and park a car.

But he said streetcars are also proving attractive to empty nesters and retirees, too. And when cities thrive, he said, everyone benefits.

“I don’t care what neighborhood you live in, everyone wins when you have a healthy downtown, and I think your leaders understand that,” he said. “It’s an important moment for Omaha.”

* * *

Omaha Chamber CEO David Brown said he became convinced years ago that Omaha needed a streetcar system to retain and attract young professionals.

“Talent is our greatest asset, and also our greatest potential challenge of continuing growth in this community,” he said.

But he and others say there are some benefits to the fact Omaha has waited until now.

Omaha’s development path is more clear than it was in the late 1990s, with the new arena and baseball stadium built downtown and midtown emerging as an attractive neighborhood.

And Omaha can also take lessons from the experience of the cities that went first, said Brown, Hales and Omaha developer Jay Noddle, who headed a chamber committee that put together the streetcar plan.

For example, history has shown that when cities seek federal funding for streetcar projects, the process can be daunting, and it slows things down considerably. That’s why Noddle said Omaha is funding the initial line itself, with Stothert raising the possibility that federal infrastructure dollars could help pay for extensions later.

“If you can fund it locally, you’re way better off,” Noddle said.

They say time also disproved the old arguments that streetcars won’t work.

“If it’s worked in Kansas City and Portland and Salt Lake City, why can’t it work here?” Brown said.

The track record of streetcars generating development is particularly important considering how Omaha is hoping to pay for construction of the system. It’s using tax-increment financing, or TIF, harnessing the tax dollars generated by increased property values along the line.

Those dollars will be used to finance bonds sold for the project, with bondholders assuming the financial risk.

The financing is one of the sticking points the project could still face as the approval process moves through the Omaha City Council. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha objected to the amount of TIF financing the city is planning.

For his part, Daub is pleased with last week’s news.

He predicted that the initial line will be only the beginning. With growing climate concerns, energy costs and changes in living styles, the former Republican mayor and congressman says, it’s only a matter of time before Omaha is building new branches onto the system, including light rail lines serving the suburbs.

“We could have done it, should have done it, and now we’re going to do it,” Daub said. “All good things come in time.”

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.