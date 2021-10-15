As Corps of Engineers clears trees around Zorinsky Lake, neighbors still divided

For the most part at Zorinsky, the encroachments go only 1 to 3 feet inside the park, Jolley said. But in a few areas, where the perimeter fence sits 6 to 30 feet inside the park, it's much more, including part of a driveway and some large retaining walls and sprinkler systems.

David Sobczyk, operations manager at the Corps, said he feels for those who are upset.

"We know there are some people who disagree with what we are doing," he said. "But small encroachments can become big ones, and we're trying to avoid that."

Among the trees to be removed in this next phase are those behind Mia Nagy’s home. Unlike the parkland behind Watts' street, there already is a cleared corridor behind her home.

She points to the existing roughly 15-foot-wide grassy corridor and asks why it has to be doubled and mature trees removed. Her main concern, she said, is the loss of habitat.

“There are owls that nest in these trees,” she said, and deer take shelter there.