As Corps of Engineers clears trees around Zorinsky Lake, neighbors still divided

Owls, falcons and other raptors nest in the tall trees along the southwest boundary of Zorinsky Lake Park. In the brambly understory, smaller critters make tracks.
The woods attract people, too, who watch and listen to the wildlife.
This area, about a 3-mile line of trees and brush, is next on the list for removal as the Army Corps of Engineers moves forward with a plan to clear-cut a corridor around the park and recreation area. The local office has undertaken the work in response to a national policy to more clearly delineate the boundaries at Corps reservoirs.
Some residents around Zorinsky Lake, located southwest of 156th Street and West Center Road, have fought the plan, saying that it's unnecessarily severe and that the trees support wildlife, add to the area's beauty and provide privacy.
Other homeowners support the trees' removal, saying aging or damaged trees have fallen on fences and other property. And, for some neighbors, the trees block their view of the lake.
This next round of tree removal, to the west of 168th Street, begins later this month. The first phase of work cleared a corridor between 156th and 168th Streets.
In a couple of years, once work at Zorinsky is completed, the Corps will turn its attention to the perimeter of Standing Bear Lake in northwest Omaha. Other Nebraska reservoirs on the list for boundary clearing include Cunningham Lake in Omaha, Holmes Lake in Lincoln and Wehrspann Lake at Chalco Hills Recreation Area.
The national policy stems from problems with significant private development on federal property at the roughly 600 other Corps reservoirs around the country.
A subdivision was built on land owned by the federal government at a dam site in Kentucky. Portions of homes, decks and driveways have been built on federal land at Gavins Point Dam in Nebraska and Table Rock Lake in Missouri, according to the Corps.
At Zorinsky, the primary problem has been fences built inside park property, said Kelsey Jolley, a natural resources specialist with the Corps. But there also are flower beds, birdbaths, landscaping and some retaining walls on park property. A significant reason for the encroachment has been confusion over the park's boundary, according to the Corps and neighbors. The government perimeter fence that's been in place for decades typically sits inside the park by 1 to 3 feet.
Among those who have worked in vain against the tree removal is homeowner Eric Watts. A row of mature cedar and juniper trees form an emerald wall in the park at the edge of his family's backyard. Over the tops of the evergreens, mature shade trees can be seen. (Watts is among those property owners who have limited their fencing and landscaping to their own property).
“We’re just sitting here waiting for the chain saws,” said Watts, who worked with his neighbors to lobby the offices of Mayor Jean Stothert, Rep. Don Bacon and others, seeking their help.
“We’re all disappointed,” he said. “We couldn’t get anyone to do anything.”
Watts said it's galling that the impetus for tree removal in Omaha grew out of egregious private development on federal property elsewhere. Additionally, he notes that the federal policy calls for a case-by-case resolution of encroachments.
The policy gives local Corps offices a choice of whether to use signage, education or other steps to enforce the boundary. At Zorinsky, the Corps is clear-cutting a 30-foot-wide corridor around the 10-mile perimeter of the lake. About 40 acres of trees will be removed.
Jolley said there are about 250 instances in which private property has encroached on parkland at Zorinsky. (This includes multiple items in the same yard, such as a birdbath, bench and flower bed.) Because of the number of items and the dense brush along the perimeter, the Corps decided to clear-cut a corridor around the lake, she said.
The latest contract, $270,000 with Midwest Maritime Services of Tekamah, Nebraska, will clear the park's southwest perimeter from 168th Street to 184th Avenue. An additional short stretch to Spring Street will be included if an additional $84,000 in funding is approved. The next phase will be done over the next year.
The total project is estimated to cost $1 million to $2 million and take another two to four years.
For the most part at Zorinsky, the encroachments go only 1 to 3 feet inside the park, Jolley said. But in a few areas, where the perimeter fence sits 6 to 30 feet inside the park, it's much more, including part of a driveway and some large retaining walls and sprinkler systems.
David Sobczyk, operations manager at the Corps, said he feels for those who are upset.
"We know there are some people who disagree with what we are doing," he said. "But small encroachments can become big ones, and we're trying to avoid that."
Among the trees to be removed in this next phase are those behind Mia Nagy’s home. Unlike the parkland behind Watts' street, there already is a cleared corridor behind her home.
She points to the existing roughly 15-foot-wide grassy corridor and asks why it has to be doubled and mature trees removed. Her main concern, she said, is the loss of habitat.
“There are owls that nest in these trees,” she said, and deer take shelter there.
Jolley said the 30-foot width of the corridor was mutually agreed upon by the city and the Corps for several reasons. The tree removal contracts are lower because the work is easier; future removal of dead or dangerous trees in the remaining wooded area will be easier; and mowing will be more efficient.
When the plan was proposed, then-City Parks Director Brook Bench said the city would mow the strip monthly. Current Parks Director Matt Kalcevich said the contract the city signed with the Corps calls for twice-yearly mowing.
"Those areas are designed to be maintained in a low-mow status," he said.
Along the southeast boundary of the park, where tree removal has already taken place, including near Bauermeister Prairie, residents have mixed feelings. One said he was grateful for the project. He no longer has to fear that tall cottonwoods will fall on his property.
“If it weren’t for that, I wouldn’t be as happy,” he said, declining to provide his name.
A neighbor, Nancy Scheufele, who opposed the tree removal, said some cleanup of scrub trees and dangling limbs was needed. But the project has been poorly executed, she said, and the 30-foot corridor has been too aggressive, not allowing for preservation of unique specimen trees.
Also, she and others said, the previous contractor, an Oklahoma company, ran its crews and heavy equipment at night and on weekends and holidays. And the large machinery — stump grinders and seed blowers — threw debris into yards.
A year after tree removal, the new corridor is a mix of scraggly weeds, bare spots and grass. Getting a good stand of grass established is the Corps' responsibility, and Jolley said it has reseeded the corridor.
Kalcevich is confident that the corridor will improve.
"The areas previously completed are still in early development," Kalcevich said. "We are confident they will be what was envisioned in the next few seasons."
Jolley said the Corps is addressing other problems in the new contract. Work will be restricted to 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and will exclude federal holidays.
Zorinsky was the first dam site and park in Nebraska to have its corridor cleared because it has the most dense housing and the greatest risk of homeowners further building on public land, said Sobczyk, of the Corps.
"Zorinsky has become one of our highest-risk areas," he said, citing the potential for further development and more trees falling on private property. "We've had a number of people ask for this."
For now, property owners who have built fences and retaining walls on parkland won't be required to remove them, and once the perimeter is fully cleared, the Corps will review encroachments.
"(The Corps) expects to be working on this resolution for many years," Jolley said.
One thing is certain, she said. Residents will eventually have to remove gates that give them access to the park from their yards.
"(Gates) get into the issue of private access to public property," she said.