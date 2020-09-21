As first Omaha libraries reopen, readers rejoice. 'It's just nice to be here.'

Opening dates for the city’s remaining four libraries — Saddlebrook, W. Dale Clark Main Library, W. Clarke Swanson and the South Omaha Library — have not been announced.

In August, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said the city would move to reopen libraries after the Douglas County Board voted to allocate $30 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to Omaha. That money — along with $30 million from the state and some $20 million in city expense cuts — allowed for the reopening, she has said.

Patrons will notice some changes. Plastic barriers at the circulation desks separate employees from the public, and everyone is required to wear a mask. The branches have free masks for those don't have access to them.

Much of the furniture for lounging and reading has been removed, and study and meeting rooms aren't available.

The libraries have fewer computers, and those that remain are spaced apart. People are limited to one hour of computer use per day.

“We’ve just got to get folks in, take care of their business, and get them back out,” said Emily Getzschman, Omaha Public Library’s marketing manager.