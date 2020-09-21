As first Omaha libraries reopen, readers rejoice. 'It's just nice to be here.'

Michael LeClair had parked outside the Milton R. Abrahams Branch library half an hour before it opened, eager to get back to his routine of using a computer and reading the newspaper.
A few minutes before 9 a.m. Monday, five people had gathered outside the entrance to the branch near 90th and Fort Streets.
LeClair celebrated as an Omaha Public Library system employee unlocked the doors and took down the “closed” sign that had been posted since the coronavirus forced the city’s public libraries to close in March.
“It’s just nice to be here after about six months,” LeClair, 64, said.
Omaha’s readers, library employees and those who use the libraries’ services rejoiced Monday as the first round of city libraries reopened to the public.
More than a dozen people had stopped by the Abrahams branch in the first 15 minutes of the day to use computers and printers and restock their nightstand piles of fiction.
Other libraries that reopened Monday were the Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch, 2100 Reading Plaza; Charles B. Washington Branch, 2868 Ames Ave.; Millard Branch, 13214 Westwood Lane; and Willa Cather Branch, 1905 S. 44th St.
Next Monday, three more branches will reopen: A.V. Sorensen, Benson and Florence.
Opening dates for the city’s remaining four libraries — Saddlebrook, W. Dale Clark Main Library, W. Clarke Swanson and the South Omaha Library — have not been announced.
In August, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said the city would move to reopen libraries after the Douglas County Board voted to allocate $30 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to Omaha. That money — along with $30 million from the state and some $20 million in city expense cuts — allowed for the reopening, she has said.
Patrons will notice some changes. Plastic barriers at the circulation desks separate employees from the public, and everyone is required to wear a mask. The branches have free masks for those don't have access to them.
Much of the furniture for lounging and reading has been removed, and study and meeting rooms aren't available.
The libraries have fewer computers, and those that remain are spaced apart. People are limited to one hour of computer use per day.
“We’ve just got to get folks in, take care of their business, and get them back out,” said Emily Getzschman, Omaha Public Library’s marketing manager.
Patrons who pick up a book while browsing but decide not to check it out are asked to place it on nearby carts. Those books then enter a six-day “quarantine” to ensure that any germs or viruses don’t stick around, Getzschman said.
Sadly for LeClair, the library system isn't putting out newspapers because they can't be properly sanitized. More information on the reopening can be found on the library system's website.
Elly Roberts, a library specialist at the Abrahams branch, said a lot of people don't have access to computers, printers, books and other library resources. The six-month closure was difficult in that regard.
She said staffers did their best to help elderly patrons over the phone. And people were happy with the curbside pick-up service that was offered during the closure.
Still, she said, "There's just no replacement for that face-to-face contact with a patron."
Readers like Mary Westfall have found creative ways to get their fiction fix during the pandemic. Westfall, 69, said her book club held a socially distanced backyard book exchange.
When due dates were put on pause during the library system’s closure, Westfall said she and friends would share library books with one another. Not everyone can afford to regularly buy books, she said.
On Monday, Westfall picked up “The Death of Vivek Oji” by Akwaeke Emezi, “Perfect” by Rachel Joyce and a book on golfing for her husband.
“I’m really excited,” she said.
The staffers are, too.
"I'm like geeking (out) under my mask," Getzschman said. "I actually am smiling ear to ear."
Photos: Omaha Libraries begin to reopen
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.