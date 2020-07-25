As Nebraska sees surge in COVID cases, experts warn things could 'go sideways'

Nebraska’s count of new COVID-19 cases has taken a definite turn higher, with totals not seen since late May.

While two hospital systems say they are not experiencing a surge in patients, health experts warn that hospitalizations will rise even more in the coming weeks as the new cases progress.

Dr. Kelly Cawcutt, an assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the associate medical director of infection control and epidemiology, said the Nebraska Medical Center has seen an increase in patients after experiencing a low several weeks ago.

She urged people to take steps now to prevent spread of the coronavirus. She said that includes taking masks and social distancing seriously.

Said Cawcutt, “We could really see things kind of go sideways and see substantial increases in cases if we’re not all cautious.”

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week, Nebraska saw its highest three-day count of new cases — 971 — since May 27 through 29, when cases were coming down from the state’s initial peak.

Douglas County this week saw its highest three-day run of new cases — 476 — since the end of May.