As Omaha cleans up after destructive storms, more severe weather possible Saturday afternoon

After destructive storms early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service is warning of potentially more to come Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Some of those storms could be severe, although the weather service said it does not anticipate the same level of intensity that the Omaha area saw Saturday morning, according to a tweet from the service's Valley office. The storms also are not expected to be widespread.

Quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts are still possible. Rainfall could amount to a half inch.

Saturday morning’s storms left behind significant damage across the metro area. Come dawn, more than 170,000 customers were without power, according to the Omaha Public Power District.

As of 11:40 a.m., 130,661 customers were still without power, according to OPPD's outage map. The utility warned that some outages could last multiple days.

National Weather Service meteorologist Clint Aegeter said that the highest recorded wind gust was 96 mph at Eppley Airfield, but that Eppley experienced a power outage that may make that number inaccurate.

The highest confirmed wind gust was 80 mph in Sidney, Iowa.

