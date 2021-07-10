As Omaha cleans up after destructive storms, more severe weather possible tonight

After destructive storms early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service is warning of potentially more to come Saturday afternoon into the evening.
Some of those storms could be severe, but forecasters don't anticipate the same level of intensity that the Omaha area saw Saturday morning, according to a tweet from the weather service's Valley office. The storms are also not expected to be widespread.
Isolated lime-sized hail, 70 mph wind gusts and tornadoes are possible, according to the weather service. Rainfall could amount to a half-inch.
Saturday morning’s storms left behind significant damage across the metro area. Come dawn, more than 170,000 customers were without power, according to the Omaha Public Power District. At its peak, the storm left about 188,000 without power.
As of 4:30 p.m., 97,741 customers were still without power, according to OPPD's outage map. The utility warned that some outages could last multiple days.
National Weather Service meteorologist-in-charge Suzanne Fortin said Eppley Airfield recorded a 96 mph wind gust between midnight and 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
A power outage has prevented weather officials from confirming that reading, but Fortin said it is likely accurate based on the damage in the area.
“We’re pretty confident there was the 96 and then there was just before that a 90 mile per hour gust that was observed,” she said.
Although the storm was destructive, it does not meet the classification for a derecho, the likes of which rocked the Midwest last year. Even then, only 58,000 customers were left without power in Omaha.
Fortin said the Saturday morning storm didn’t have the high intensity for the necessary amount of time that it would need to be classified as a derecho.
“The impact was definitely major around Omaha and a little bit to the south, but it didn’t meet that time — having that intensity for a certain amount of time and distance,” she said.
Fortin said these storms were a part of a quasi-linear convective system. The main characteristic of these storms is the potential for extremely high winds. Fortin said that even within a 5-mile area, different areas can experience vastly different wind intensities.
These systems also have the potential to produce small tornadoes.