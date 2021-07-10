As Omaha cleans up after destructive storms, more severe weather possible tonight

After destructive storms early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service is warning of potentially more to come Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Some of those storms could be severe, but forecasters don't anticipate the same level of intensity that the Omaha area saw Saturday morning, according to a tweet from the weather service's Valley office. The storms are also not expected to be widespread.

Isolated lime-sized hail, 70 mph wind gusts and tornadoes are possible, according to the weather service. Rainfall could amount to a half-inch.

Saturday morning’s storms left behind significant damage across the metro area. Come dawn, more than 170,000 customers were without power, according to the Omaha Public Power District. At its peak, the storm left about 188,000 without power.

As of 4:30 p.m., 97,741 customers were still without power, according to OPPD's outage map. The utility warned that some outages could last multiple days.

National Weather Service meteorologist-in-charge Suzanne Fortin said Eppley Airfield recorded a 96 mph wind gust between midnight and 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

A power outage has prevented weather officials from confirming that reading, but Fortin said it is likely accurate based on the damage in the area.