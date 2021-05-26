As Omaha's mask mandate ends, find out what rules are in place at local businesses

As mask rules and recommendations shift, Omaha is entering a new, mostly unregulated phase of masking practices across the city.

The City of Omaha’s indoor mask mandate expired Tuesday, ushering in a time when personal choices and business rules will guide how widely masks are worn.

Two weeks ago, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shifted its mask wearing recommendation: Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask in any setting.

But that guidance came with a couple big disclaimers: People who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue to wear a mask to protect themselves and others. And the mask-free guideline for vaccinated people is subject to rules from local businesses and workplaces.

Based on The World-Herald’s look Wednesday, Omaha is entering this new phase with a patchwork of expectations.

At west Omaha’s Village Pointe Shopping Center, rules posted at individual businesses ran the gamut from no signs and no masks to required masks at all times.

Even as the College World Series announced it will go to full attendance and be mask-less for vaccinated fans, the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials across the street at CHI Health Center will require masks for the June 13-20 event.