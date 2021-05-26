As Omaha's mask mandate ends, find out what rules are in place at local businesses

As mask rules and recommendations shift, Omaha is entering a new, mostly unregulated phase of masking practices across the city.
The City of Omaha’s indoor mask mandate expired Tuesday, ushering in a time when personal choices and business rules will guide how widely masks are worn.
Two weeks ago, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shifted its mask wearing recommendation: Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask in any setting.
But that guidance came with a couple big disclaimers: People who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue to wear a mask to protect themselves and others. And the mask-free guideline for vaccinated people is subject to rules from local businesses and workplaces.
Based on The World-Herald’s look Wednesday, Omaha is entering this new phase with a patchwork of expectations.
At west Omaha’s Village Pointe Shopping Center, rules posted at individual businesses ran the gamut from no signs and no masks to required masks at all times.
Even as the College World Series announced it will go to full attendance and be mask-less for vaccinated fans, the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials across the street at CHI Health Center will require masks for the June 13-20 event.
A number of local attractions —including Henry Doorly Zoo and the Durham Museum — have dropped overall mask requirements. At the zoo, masks still are encouraged. At the Durham, vaccinated visitors do not need to wear a mask, but masks will be required for people who aren't vaccinated, although without any checking for verification.
Meantime, federal transportation rules will require masks in a couple major local settings: Eppley Airfield and Metro transit buses and stations.
“It is all — all — across the board,” said Sandra Hobson, program director for the Nebraska Preparedness Partnership, which has advised businesses on COVID-19 practices throughout the pandemic.
Mask wearing is definitely declining.
According to a survey of Facebook users by Carnegie Mellon University researchers, 90% of Douglas County residents wore a mask most or all of the time in public as of late April.
By Monday, that figure had fallen to 82.5%.
But the pandemic is not over.
This week, Douglas County reported an average of about 27 new cases per day. While the county has not seen cases that low since April 2020, the county continues to record deaths. Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department reported that a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s with COVID had died. Neither had been fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations are increasing, but at a slower rate. As of late Tuesday, 49.4% of all Douglas County residents had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
MECA (TD Ameritrade Park and CHI Health Center)
The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority will allow event organizers to determine whether to require masks for their events, spokeswoman Kristyna Engdahl said.
At the College World Series, vaccinated fans are not required to wear a mask. Masks will be recommended for fans who aren’t vaccinated.
But Engdahl said USA Swimming still will require masks for the upcoming U.S. Swim Trials.
Henry Doorly Zoo
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium does not require masks to be worn, but masks will continue to be encouraged for those who are unvaccinated, especially indoors and in areas where social distancing cannot be maintained.
Omaha Performing Arts
Omaha Performing Arts will not require patrons to wear masks, but they are recommended. The website states that all artists, stagehands, wardrobe, security, stage door and other contractors will continue to be required to wear masks when possible.
Other mitigation measures also remain in place including a virus-filtering heating and cooling system, enhanced cleaning and sanitation and the inclusion of Google/Apple Pay, touchless valves/faucets in restaurants, mobile ticket delivery and self-serve coat checks.
The Durham Museum
The Durham Museum, located near the Old Market, has lifted face mask requirements for vaccinated individuals according to its website. Masks and social distancing are still required for guests who are not vaccinated.
All of the exhibits in the museum are also open to the public. Cleaning and sanitation protocols are still in place, and protective barriers will remain set up in certain areas including the front desk, soda fountain and museum shop.
Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts
The Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts will open for its summer exhibitions on June 5. Visitors in the building will be required to wear masks and to physically distance. From 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., deep cleaning will take place.
The opening event on June 5 will include two outdoor performances, and guests are not required to wear masks while outside.
KANEKO
KANEKO suggests masks be worn but does not require it. After keeping capacity at 10%, the limit on how many people are allowed has been removed.
Summer camps will resume over the summer, and the annual fundraising gala will also take place in-person.
Eppley Airfield
Masking requirements have not changed at Eppley Airfield, as directed by federal rules for transportation hubs including airports, Omaha Airport Authority officials said.
That requirement extends through Sept. 13.
Metro transit
The same federal rules apply to Metro transit buses and all Metro transit facilities.
So Metro’s mask mandate will continue, said Jason Rose, Metro’s communications and community relations manager.
Nebraska Furniture Mart
Anyone who is fully vaccinated does not need to wear masks inside of any Nebraska Furniture Mart store, including staff. Employees have masks on hand if a customer requests that the employee wear a mask.
The stores still have plexiglass barriers in place at cashier stations, enhanced cleaning procedures including checkout cleaning, cart cleaning and hand sanitizer stations and contact-free options for deliveries, pickups and in-store transactions.
Door monitors limit the number of people who can enter a showroom, and social distancing will be observed.
HyVee
Customers and employees who are fully vaccinated no longer are required to wear masks at Hy-Vee stores.
Unvaccinated employees are required to wear masks. Customers who are unvaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks in the stores.
Baker’s Supermarkets
Fully vaccinated customers do not need to wear masks in the store, and most fully vaccinated employees are not required to wear masks. Employees who still have to wear masks include those working in the pharmacy and clinic locations. Unvaccinated customers are still asked to wear masks.
Village Pointe Shopping Center
Village Pointe shops posted a variety of mask policies at their doors Wednesday: Some had no posted policy. Some required a mask for entry. Some specified they follow CDC guidance.
According to the shopping center's website, certain retailers and restaurants still might mandate masks for entry. The shopping center advised people to check with their destination for current mask requirements.
Made in Omaha
Made in Omaha, a store that sells local artwork and other locally made products, still has a mask mandate in place that could remain until the end of the summer. The store has two locations, one in Countryside Village and one in Old Market.
Spaghetti Works
Spaghetti Works restaurants no longer require patrons to wear masks while entering, exiting nor while seated. Staff working directly with customers are still required to wear masks. Enhanced cleaning is also still in effect.
