As pickleball becomes more popular in Omaha, players seek more courts

At 8 p.m. every Thursday, Omahan Bill Holt goes online to upload the next week’s pickleball club sessions.

The website Playtime Scheduler was created to allow people to schedule pickleball playing times in over 100 localities. It’s also where interested people can sign up for an open pickleball session or lesson. But you have to be quick — by 8:05 p.m., nearly every session is booked.

“People set their alarms for it,” said Holt, an ambassador for Pickleball Omaha. “It’s addictive.”

Pickleball, a fast-paced game that is something of a combination of tennis and pingpong, has been declared the fastest-growing sport in the United States. According to a 2022 report from the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, the number of pickleball players jumped 36% from 2019 to 2022. The largest increase was in the Midwest, with a 30% growth rate year over year.

Omaha’s club group, Pickleball Omaha, now boasts over 800 members, and those are just the people who pay to join. Holt estimates that at least double that amount drop in or play on their own.

“I had played some paddle sports before — pingpong, racquetball, a little bit of tennis,” said John Blobaum, 62. “But this is addictive. I play five, six, seven days a week, two hours or more.”

Many pickleballers come from a tennis background, but there are more differences than similarities between the two racket sports. A pickleball court is badminton-size — 20 by 44 feet — and the paddles more closely resemble a pingpong paddle than a tennis racket. The ball is similar to a wiffle ball. A 7-foot no-volley zone — commonly called “the kitchen” — extends from the net, which is a little lower than a tennis court net.

Still, the familiarity of the movements attracts many current and ex-tennis players to the sport. Robby Trail, 37, played tennis for nearly 20 years before turning to pickleball. He plays three to four times a week for the exercise.

“It’s more fun than tennis, and less running,” Trail said. “Plus, more people are playing it than tennis, so it’s easier to find people to play with.”

According to the Omaha Parks, Recreation and Public Property Department, the city has 14 outdoor designated pickleball courts: two at Miller Park, four at Meadowlane Park and eight at Prairie Lane Park. The city has more than 120 public tennis courts.

As pickleball surges in popularity, players say they need more space specifically designed for pickleball.

“This is a great space, but we still have a wait list of players to get in every day,” said 41-year-old Heidi Meade of the Prairie Lane courts. “It’s just not enough.”

The lack of available pickleball court space leads many to modify tennis courts into multi-use courts, which are set up at parks, community centers, country clubs and gyms around the city.

The court shortage isn’t unique to Omaha. The 1.4 million people in the U.S. who consider themselves “core” pickleball participants — those who play eight or more times per year — have just over 38,100 courts on which to play, according to USA Pickleball.

Aside from the popularity increase, Meade noticed another trend in the past year or so: Despite pickleball’s reputations as a sport for older people, new members are skewing younger. This holds up with the national trends —according to USA Pickleball, participation in pickleball for people under age 24 grew 21% from 2020 to 2021.

“I think people are starting to see that it isn’t just a retirement sport,” Meade said. “It’s just even more awesome because people in retirement age can compete against people in their 20s,” Meade said.

Indeed, one day last week, an energetic group of people whose ages ranged from 17 into their 70s gathered at Prairie Lane for a club play session.

It’s a competitive scene, with the sound of balls hitting paddles echoing through the park and people drenched in sweat from an hour of play. It is surprisingly athletic, especially among higher-level players.

“We need more space,” said Elizabeth Peters, 37, who also comes from a tennis background. “Pickleball is all the rage right now. It’s the up-and-coming sport.”

With the growing interest, local club members are hopeful that more courts soon will follow. Country clubs have given up or modified tennis courts in recent years to accommodate the demand. Blue Sky Patio & Pickle Ball, a bar and restaurant with rentable pickleball courts, is slated to open this summer in Regency Landing.

According to Chris Haberling, the city recreation manager, plans are in the works to transform the tennis courts at Roanoke Park into four dedicated pickleball courts. He said the city will continue to evaluate and upgrade facilities as time and resources allow.

