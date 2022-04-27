As weather warms, Nebraska gardeners are expected to start buying

Omahan Megan Hepburn couldn’t resist buying some ferns she spotted at the grocery store.

The urge to kick off gardening season was just too much, she said, no matter how chilly the weather. She had to cover them at night when temperatures continued to drop into the 30s.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said. “We had a really moderate December and January. Now, it’s like we are being punished.”

Things could finally be turning around. Temperatures in the 60s and 70s are predicted for most of the next week. There isn’t a 30-degree night in sight.

That warmer weather could release a flood of shoppers into area garden centers. It already started last weekend at Cirian’s Farmers Market, when gardeners were teased with a few nice days before it turned chilly again.

But even Sunday’s blustery weather didn’t stop customers.

“You would have thought it was 85 degrees, no wind and a sunny day in May as many people who were out,” co-owner Austin Cirian said. “They were buying things that shouldn’t be outside for another two or three weeks.”

Cirian welcomed the business. Plant sales are about three weeks behind what he would consider a normal year.

Last season at this time, he’d already brought in 30 to 40 truckloads of plants. This spring, it’s been nine or 10. And like homeowners, he and his staff have had to make sure everything has been covered on frigid nights.

“Anytime we see 35, that’s close enough for us to get scared,” he said.

Cirian said some customers have been braving the weather to nab their favorite vegetable varieties and other popular items such as Rieger begonias before they sell out. They are keeping them inside until temperatures are more favorable.

That’s a good idea, says John Porter at the Nebraska Extension Office for Douglas-Sarpy County. He cautions about planting too soon, unless it’s cold season crops such as broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce and spinach.

The last frost date for eastern Nebraska traditionally lies between April 29 and May 12. Frost can kill tender plants such as tomatoes and peppers.

“If you are a gambler, you can get out and plant stuff April 29,” he said. “Most people, for tender stuff, plant things closer to May 12.”

Even that might not be a guarantee anymore. Fluctuating temperatures are another sign of climate change.

“Weather patterns shift and change,” Porter said. “It’s sort of hard to predict what the weather is going to be like in the future.”

If you can’t resist the urge to plant immediately, Porter said anything placed around the foundation of your home or garage or a retaining wall will be more protected because it’s out of the wind, which drives temperatures down. Plants can also be covered if cold weather threatens, either by sheets, buckets or a cut-down milk jug.

Arbor Day falls on Friday, and Porter said trees are OK to plant. Just make sure to keep them well-watered, especially if temperatures suddenly turn hot.

Hepburn said she’s repotted several of her indoor plants just to keep herself busy and satisfy the urge to play in the dirt, which she loves. They shouldn’t go outside until around May 12 either, Porter says.

Hepburn is hoping it won’t be long before she can start concentrating instead on her landscaping outside. She typically spends almost $1,000 over the summer.

“It will happen,” she said. “It’s coming.”

