Ashland mayor and longtime firefighter dies

Ashland mayor and longtime local firefighter Richard "Rick" Grauerholz has died, the city's fire department announced Saturday.

Grauerholz, 74, died on Friday. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Ashland.

He was elected mayor in 2014 and again in 2018, according to Saunders County election records. Along with serving as mayor, Grauerholz worked for the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department for over 40 years and for the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office for over 30 years, according to a Facebook post from the Ashland Fire Department.

Even after retiring, he continued to serve as a part-time fire instructor for the state fire marshal's office, the post said.

"Rick was a staple in the community, a family man, mentor, firefighter, leader and friend," the post said. "He has touched millions of lives, and has significantly impacted the fire service as a whole."

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office shared a post on Facebook honoring Grauerholz for his work teaching and mentoring firefighters across the state.

"He was well liked by everyone and will be greatly missed, but not forgotten," the post said.

Grauerholz is survived by his wife, Becky; daughter, Karri Melter; son, Dietrich Grauerholz; brother, Randy Grauerholz; sister, Lynn Schuette and six grandchildren.