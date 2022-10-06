Ashland motorcyclist dies, passenger injured in collision with SUV

A 23-year-old motorcyclist died and his passenger was critically injured in a collision with another vehicle Wednesday evening near the Gateway Mall in Lincoln.

Kody Berner of Ashland died at a local hospital, according to a Lincoln Police Department spokesman. His passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The collision occurred about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of South Cotner Boulevard and O Street. The name of the passenger was not released.

Investigators determined that Berner's motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on O Street approaching Cotner Boulevard. The vehicles collided when they both attempted to merge into the same lane.

The motorcycle was knocked over and slid until colliding with a westbound sedan, police said. The drivers of the SUV and sedan were not injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.