Ashland motorcyclist dies, passenger injured in collision with SUV

A 23-year-old motorcyclist died and his passenger was critically injured in a collision with another vehicle Wednesday evening near the Gateway Mall in Lincoln.
Kody Berner of Ashland died at a local hospital, according to a Lincoln Police Department spokesman. His passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The collision occurred about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of South Cotner Boulevard and O Street. The name of the passenger was not released.
Investigators determined that Berner's motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on O Street approaching Cotner Boulevard. The vehicles collided when they both attempted to merge into the same lane.
The motorcycle was knocked over and slid until colliding with a westbound sedan, police said. The drivers of the SUV and sedan were not injured.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
