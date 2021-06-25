Aside from a lot of fake ID activity, CWS crowds seem chill so far this year

Noble Security Services, which provides security staff in the Omaha Baseball Village near TD Ameritrade Park, went on Facebook this week to invite people to try to sneak into what turns into a 21-and-older venue every night after 9 p.m.:
"Do you or someone you know use a fake ID? Come on down to any of our venues and we will take it off your hands free of charge! Happy #CWS everyone!"
Owner Daniel Martin said that so far, his staff has confiscated as many as 100 fake IDs over the course of this year's College World Series.
An Omaha Police Department lieutenant said crowds have been good and the heavy vehicular traffic has been manageable.
"It's pretty much been the same volume as a normal year, which is good, because hopefully we're getting back to normal," said Lt. John Wells, who heads OPD traffic unit.
Calls for service in the area have been minimal, Wells said. He chalked that up to people just being grateful to be able to get back out and celebrate.
"Everybody has been very respectful," he said.
In general, Wells said, the CWS isn't all that rowdy.
"I would say probably even more than in years past, people are probably more well-behaved as a whole," he said. "And I'm sure there's a variety of factors of why that is happening, but probably the biggest reason is I think people are just happy to be back out, you know, in crowds at large events."