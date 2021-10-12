Astronauts will answer Omaha middle schoolers questions from space Wednesday

Other questions for the astronauts

The other Nebraska students and their questions:

Connor Weidman, Sarpy County: How do you get chosen to go to space?

Abby Lindsley, Butler: What knowledge, skills, and experiences should astronauts have to qualify for this job?

Marline Ahmed, Douglas: How does the Space Station stay up there?

Rylan Mueller, Sarpy: Why is there no gravity in space?

Elizabeth Hilkemann, Lancaster: If you have a toaster in space, do you have to chase the toast when it pops out?

Garrett Scholz, Phelps: What’s the biggest problem you’ve had to solve while in space?

Carson Reiman, Dawson: How, when scientists are doing spacewalks, how do they decide who gets to go outside the space station for missions?

Jacie Wolfinger, Dawson: If you get into a disagreement with other astronauts, how do you solve that problem?

Mythili Venkatesh, Douglas: How fast does the International Space Station move?

Ashlyn McGarry, Sarpy: What is the most difficult experiment you have done at the International Space Station?

Franklin Polacek, Madison: I know gravity would make this challenging, but do you play sports in space and have you ever tried a trick shot?

Amy Rueda, Garden: What does the Milky Way look like from space?

Parker Walahoski, Dawson: What kind of beef do you get on the space station?

Riley Rapier, Sarpy: Has the Space Station ever been hit by something in space?

Kolby McGowan, Hall: When and what do you do when you exercise on The Station?

Javier Lizzaraga-Hascall, Sarpy: When an astronaut comes back from space the first time, does he/she sometimes drop things because they are expecting them to float?

Paige Walahoski, Dawson: How do you communicate with your family in space?

Landon Boppre, Garden: What does Earth look like in space?

Crissy Keller, Sarpy: What do you do with your free time on The Station?