At least four injured when porch collapses in Bellevue
At least four people were injured Sunday when a deck collapsed in Bellevue.

The injured fell about 10 to 12 feet, according to reports to emergency dispatchers. They suffered injuries from the fall and possible burns from a barbecue pit that collapsed with them.

The incident occurred about 9:15 p.m. near Forestdale and Leawood Drives. 

The injured were taken to local hospitals. Some at the scene declined treatment.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

