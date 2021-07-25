At least four injured when porch collapses in Bellevue

At least four people were injured Sunday when a deck collapsed in Bellevue.
The injured fell about 10 to 12 feet, according to reports to emergency dispatchers. They suffered injuries from the fall and possible burns from a barbecue pit that collapsed with them.
The incident occurred about 9:15 p.m. near Forestdale and Leawood Drives.
The injured were taken to local hospitals. Some at the scene declined treatment.
Nancy Gaarder
