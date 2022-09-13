At North Omaha town hall, people discuss violence prevention

Keeping young people from getting involved with violence — and how to intervene when they do — was the topic of a meeting at Omaha North High School that drew about 50 community members, nonprofit leaders and elected officials.

A common refrain heard throughout the meeting, which lasted more than three hours: It's time for organizations working with at-risk youth to band together.

Leo Louis II, president of the board of the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation, began Sunday's meeting by asking attendees if they had lost a close friend or family member to violence. About half of the crowd raised their hands.

He then asked people to raise their hands if they knew of someone who was a victim of violence.

Almost every hand in the room went up.

According to data from the Omaha Police Department, 62% of homicides and 74% of non-fatal shootings so far in 2022 have taken place in the department's northeast and northwest precincts. About 50% of all non-fatal shootings have happened in the northeast precinct, which includes historic North Omaha.

Brenda Council, a lifelong North Omaha resident and former Omaha City Council member and state legislator, spoke about how the spike in gun violence has impacted her neighborhood. She said she was walking her dog last week down 24th Street when a rolling gun battle came down the street.

"I've lived in North Omaha 70 years," she said. "I never thought in my lifetime that I would stand up and say that I don't feel safe in my neighborhood. But I don't. Because bullets don't have names."

Despite the talk of violence, an enduring love for the North Omaha community was evident in the room. State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, who hosted the event, said the town hall was an opportunity to start discussing solutions so that real change can be made.

Many of the solutions that were offered focused on providing intensive mental health services to at-risk kids before they end up in the juvenile justice system. Community organizations such as YouTurn, a violence prevention group, were in attendance, offering their services.

One new program is run by Tamika Mease of North Omaha Community Partnership. Known as Bridge the Gap, the program connects people to trained grief and crisis counselors at no cost.

Young people and their relatives can contact Mease to get connected to a trained therapist within two days — she often can set up an appointment within hours. Mease works with therapy interns at Capstone Behavioral Health as well as a network of independent Black therapists.

"We're not having them go through a bunch of red tape since they are already in crisis," she said. "They don't want to talk about how much money they make to be on a sliding fee scale. The most I need from them is their name, date of birth and what time they are available."

Mease said she focuses on working with kids who are "already off the grid" in one way or another — selling drugs, involved in gangs or experiencing trauma. Since the program started this spring, dozens of people have signed up for free therapy services.

"For a lot of what's going on in our community, for instance with crime, we have to look at this as a mental health issue," Mease said. "These kids aren't going out and doing this stuff just to be doing it. There is a definite disconnect, and I believe that it's trauma-based."