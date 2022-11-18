At-risk moms in Omaha area to get help from network of health workers

The Omaha Community Foundation will lead an effort to build a network of community health workers who will help at-risk moms and their babies have good birth outcomes.

The aim is to train community health workers to identify at-risk moms and connect them with needed resources, said Anne Meysenburg, the foundation's director of community investment.

CHI Health brought the program to Nebraska by partnering with the Pathways Community HUB Institute, a national nonprofit group that developed an effective model to help communities work together to support underserved populations.

In its role as a hub, Meysenburg said, the foundation will contract with nonprofit agencies that hire community health workers. The hub will train the workers, provide support and track outcomes.

"If we're doing this right, the pregnant people won't even know the hub exists," Meysenburg said. "They'll just know they're getting support."

CHI Health and Nebraska's three Medicaid managed care providers — Health Blue Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care and UnitedHealthcare — announced in May that each would contribute $250,000 to fund the hub's operations for the first two years.

CHI Health officials said at the time that data shows that underserved and at-risk women have higher rates of pregnancy complications and higher infant mortality rates.

In Omaha, Black mothers experience higher rates of preterm birth, and Black infants have a higher mortality rate in the first year of life than infants of other races. The program will begin with Black people who live east of 72nd Street, a group a community needs assessment identified as facing the greatest barriers to healthy pregnancy outcomes.

The hub will begin enrolling participating moms this spring.

Meysenburg said a portion of the money will go to the nonprofit agencies to hire community health workers. Eventually, they may be able to use their results to bill Medicaid and others.

A Pathways HUB project covering six counties in Ohio reported a 60% reduction in low birth weights for participants and a $5.49 return for every dollar invested in the model.

Locally, community health workers should be available to tap. Both the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Creighton University have received grants of nearly $3 million each to train 240 such workers over three years. Both grants, while separate, came for the same call for applications from the Health Resources and Services Administration, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

There's also a lot of focus on improving birth outcomes.

The Nebraska Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative recently was awarded a five-year, $1.375 million grant from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to improve maternal and neonatal outcomes. The group was founded in 2015 to improve the quality of care for mothers and babies in Nebraska.

Separately, a UNMC nursing professor received a $304,641 grant from the National Institutes of Health that will fund an 18-month study exploring ways to improve maternal wellness and reduce health disparities among Black women.

"There's a lot of amazing community partners doing amazing work," Meysenburg said. "We want to provide support in the places we can."

When the hub's partners decide the system is producing good outcomes, she said, they will know it's time to replicate it and invite more community partners to focus on issues such as mental health and senior health, both of which have been discussed as future targets.