 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Attention shoppers: Iowa's annual sales tax-free holiday begins
0 comments

Attention shoppers: Iowa's annual sales tax-free holiday begins

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa sales-tax holiday

Iowa’s sales tax holiday, on Friday and Saturday, means no sales tax will be collected on clothing and footwear priced below $100.

 MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD

PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us a few common items that you should not waste your money on.

Iowa’s annual sales tax-free shopping days are here.

The holiday, held Friday and Saturday, means a temporary sales tax exemption on select clothing and footwear priced less than $100. It usually boosts sales at local retail stores and gives parents a chance to save a little on back-to-school clothes.

The holiday does not extend to Sunday.

Tax-exempt items include everyday clothing like socks, shoes (without cleats), pants, hosiery, underwear, shirts, ties, blouses, sweaters, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, hats, ear muffs, swimsuits and many other products. Other examples include uniforms for work or school, diapers, baby clothes and receiving blankets.

Classroom supplies and backpacks are not included in the tax-exempt merchandise, nor are computers or other electronics. Other items not tax-exempt include jewelry, shoes with spikes and other athletic equipment.

See the list of exempt and non-exempt items here.

Celebrating brilliance: Omaha Business Hall of Fame inducts six new members

The Omaha Business Hall of Fame was initiated in 1993 in celebration of the Chamber’s centennial anniversary. The induction of this year’s class will bring to 172 the total number of honorees in the Omaha Business Hall of Fame.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers discover mysterious megastructure in the Milky Way

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert