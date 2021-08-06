Attention shoppers: Iowa's annual sales tax-free holiday begins

Iowa’s annual sales tax-free shopping days are here.

The holiday, held Friday and Saturday, means a temporary sales tax exemption on select clothing and footwear priced less than $100. It usually boosts sales at local retail stores and gives parents a chance to save a little on back-to-school clothes.

The holiday does not extend to Sunday.

Tax-exempt items include everyday clothing like socks, shoes (without cleats), pants, hosiery, underwear, shirts, ties, blouses, sweaters, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, hats, ear muffs, swimsuits and many other products. Other examples include uniforms for work or school, diapers, baby clothes and receiving blankets.

Classroom supplies and backpacks are not included in the tax-exempt merchandise, nor are computers or other electronics. Other items not tax-exempt include jewelry, shoes with spikes and other athletic equipment.

See the list of exempt and non-exempt items here.