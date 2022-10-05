Audubon Society of Omaha celebrates 50 years of helping birds and the planet

Fifty years ago, several Omaha bird lovers came together and started their own club.

In 1972, they became the first Nebraska chapter of the National Audubon Society. Although the name of the group changed to Audubon Society of Omaha, its purpose did not. The 1,200 to 1,500 people on the group’s mailing list are all about conservation, especially birds.

On Oct. 13, those members will celebrate their 50-year anniversary and all the things they’ve done to help birds over the years.

The free event at Lauritzen Gardens begins at 6 p.m. Neal Ratzlaff, one of the members of the club, will speak about the birds found on the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Attendees must register at audubon-omaha.org.

“We encourage anybody who wants to learn more about birds to come and enjoy a great time at Lauritzen Gardens,” said Anne Maguire, secretary of the board of directors with Audubon Society of Omaha.

One of the group's first activities, starting in 1961, was the Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count. But they've had many accomplishments in 50 years.

In 1992, Audubon Society of Omaha worked with the Papio Natural Resources District to save 11 acres of wetlands at 118th and Old Maple Road that is now Heron Haven, a bird sanctuary.

It worked with other groups to block construction of the Norton Dam, which would have impacted the flow of the Niobrara River and erased bird habitat.

In 1972, it helped to vote down plans to divert water from the Platte River for irrigation. As a result, the Lillian Annette Rowe Bird Sanctuary was created with two miles of Platte River frontage near Gibbon, Nebraska, just south of Kearney.

“It’s where people go to watch the whooping cranes and the Sandhill cranes as they pass through,” Maguire said.

They’ve purchased a natural prairie near 72nd and McKinley Streets, an important ecological site as prairie stores more carbon than a forest. They also own a prairie property in Blair that surrounds the Cuming City Cemetery. Nine acres of the 10-acre plot has never been touched by plows.

“Right now, we’re kind of focusing on the prairies and making them more accessible and educational for all the people of Omaha,” Maguire said.

An annual art show for kindergarten through 12th grade students creates a spark that the group hopes will help those children appreciate nature as they grow older.

The group’s bimonthly newsletter shares what birds are in the area and where they can be found. It also includes tips about what seed to use to attract certain birds and how to keep bird feeders clean and birds healthy. The information is available free to anyone online at audubon-omaha.org. Meetings and bird expeditions are held monthly.

Although they happily accept donations, most of the group’s work is funded by its twice-a-year bird seed sales. Friday is the deadline for the fall sale.

“We had our biggest sale during the pandemic when a lot of people discovered putting bird feed outside your window and watching the birds,” Maguire said.

Maguire says everyone can help the dwindling bird populations by keeping their cats inside, so they don’t kill birds and the small mammals raptors rely on for food, by restricting use of pesticides and by converting turf to pollinator and bird-friendly plants.

“That’s our mission,” she said. “To help people appreciate and learn to conserve our region’s unique biodiversity. We want to inspire others to join us in actively protecting our native ecosystem and restoring nature-friendly environments in Omaha.”