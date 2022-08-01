August set to turn up the heat in Omaha, eastern Nebraska

Residents of Omaha and eastern Nebraska can expect high heat to return for the foreseeable future — and not just during the day.

"We are looking at an overnight low of 79 degrees Tuesday going into Wednesday in Omaha," said Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. "The record for the highest low temperature (in Omaha) was 86, set in 1930."

Monday is expected to start with a 20% chance of showers before giving way to mostly sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees. The heat index should stay below 100 in Omaha but rise to 100 or higher in Lincoln.

"Tuesday looks to be the warmest day in the forecast, with a high of 101 in Omaha," Fajman said. "With the dew point in the mid-60s, the heat index will be near 106."

The forecast calls for above-normal temperatures all the way through Aug. 14, he said. Looking at several weather models, meteorologists expect that the heat will be on through mid-August.

"The whole coming week is going to be pretty warm, and we're pretty comfortable saying that (high temperatures) will be at least 90 all week," Fajman said. "The eight- to 14-day outlook shows a 70% to 80% chance that most of Nebraska will be above normal through Aug. 14."

A little bit of a cool front is predicted for Wednesday, when the high in Omaha is expected to reach only 93, he said. Look out for Thursday through Saturday, when the highs are forecast to return to the upper 90s.

"We are predicting 95 on Thursday, 96 on Friday and 97 on Saturday," Fajman said. "There will be some small precipitation chances, but the best chance would be on Wednesday, when there's a 30% to 40% chance (of rain)."

During periods of high heat, the National Weather Service said, it’s important to remember to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets never should be left unattended in vehicles.

"We recommend everyone take precautions to avoid the heat as much as possible," Fajman said. "More people in the U.S. die every year from heat-related illness than from any other weather-related events."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that around 618 people in the U.S. are killed by extreme heat every year. Extreme heat is defined as summertime temperatures that are much hotter and/or humid than average. Because some places are hotter than others, this depends on what’s considered average for a particular location at that time of year.