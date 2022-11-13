Author of 'Maid,' who clawed way out of poverty, has message for Omahans

Until a few years ago, best-selling author Stephanie Land made a meager living as a housecleaner.

One company she worked for had a rule: Don’t leave anything behind. Make it appear that you never were there — “like some kind of ghost,” Land says.

She got to know some of her clients a bit, but with most people, she felt invisible.

And that’s how many in society view their neighbors who struggle with poverty, she says.

Land wrote “Maid,” a 2019 memoir about her life as a hardworking and poor single mom. It spent nine weeks on the New York Times list of best-selling nonfiction books and was the basis for a 10-episode series on Netflix that reached 67 million households.

She recently visited Omaha to speak at a meeting of the Tocqueville Society, a group for upper-level donors to United Way of the Midlands, which is currently in the middle of its annual campaign.

United Way President and CEO Shawna Forsberg told the group that Land — who struggled through hardship in the Pacific Northwest — had an important story to tell people in Nebraska.

“Her story is not too far away from what’s happening here,” Forsberg said, citing inflation and other factors that contribute to poverty. “Even folks with full-time jobs can’t cover all their expenses.”

Forsberg said seven out of 10 Nebraska families in poverty have at least one member who is employed.

Land had planned to enroll in a university and study writing when she became pregnant and had to flee from an abusive relationship.

She sought help wherever she could — low-income housing, food stamps, grants, scholarships. Even so, her daughter took her first steps in a homeless shelter and when they did find a stable apartment, it was a small studio that had a mold problem in rainy Washington state.

Many nights, she watched her child eat simple nutritious meals, but she couldn’t afford enough for herself. She ate peanut butter sandwiches instead.

Through it all, she said, she had an enduring sense of fear and doom that lingered even when she had found a way to attend college and write her book.

“You don’t hear about the lasting trauma that comes from food and housing insecurity,” she told the crowd. “ I struggled to pay my bills by cleaning poop off toilets. Every time I felt like my head was above water, that was when the car wouldn’t start.”

Her cleaning jobs offered no sick pay, no vacation days and no raises, she said. In addition to the clients she had through cleaning companies, she filled her off time with additional cleaning and landscaping jobs. After paying her bills, she frequently had $20 left over for incidentals.

She wrote and studied at night when her daughter was asleep. For one class, she crafted an essay about being a housecleaner and read it to her fellow students.

“The class had no notes. They didn’t know what to make of it. They had all written about ‘my year abroad,’” she said.

She submitted that essay to Vox and earned $500. “It was my first piece as a published writer,” she said.

That essay “pissed off a lot of rich people,” she said. “I knew because they told me in many colorful ways. I had written about a job where I had no footprints and now had the opportunity to let them walk around in my shoes.”

It ultimately led to her book deal.

In the book, she also wrote about her difficulties getting help amid bureaucracy. She once spent two days in a state office because they wouldn’t accept a hand-written pay stub as proof she had worked. To get food stamps, she said, “you had to constantly prove you were poor.”

And there were rules wherever she went — she spent time in transitional housing after living in the shelter and the management forbade overnight visitors unless they were approved and required periodic urine drug tests.

“Being poor,” she said “was a lot like probation, but my crime was being poor.”

She said the myth that you can transcend poverty if you work hard enough and follow the rules doesn’t hold up.

Businesses “are failing people by not paying a living wage,” she told the crowd.

Land said she wrote her book to shine a light on the issues faced by those for whom low-paying jobs are often the only option.

“I hoped the book would change stigmas against single moms, and show how hard we work and how fiercely we love our kids,” she said.

Her next book, called “Class,” explores her belief that America has a caste system and that the bureaucracy faced by people in poverty is exactly what society wants it to be, she said.

She told her Omaha audience that she loves to speak to United Way chapters across the country because, in their work, they are “very trauma informed.” She encouraged Omahans to look beyond their comfortable lives to learn the compelling — and sometimes heartbreaking — stories of their neighbors.

“We need to look for marginalized people in our communities and listen to their stories of systemic poverty and racism, especially people of color,” she said. “We need to talk to those experiencing homelessness and find compassion and empathy. The only way to help is to start lifting up the stories of the people who have lived on the margins of society.”