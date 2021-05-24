Authorities hope lowering lake level aids in search for 11-year-old La Vista boy

The lowering of a Sarpy County lake is allowing authorities to more thoroughly investigate a particular area of interest in their search for Ryan Larsen, an 11-year-old boy who has been missing for a week.

Multiple specially trained search dogs have "hit" on the northeast end of the lake at Walnut Creek Recreation Area, said La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten. The hits first occurred on Friday and continued over the weekend, Lausten said.

Ryan was familiar with the park. Additionally, autistic children are known to be drawn to water, and Ryan is on the autism spectrum.

The boy was last seen on a business's surveillance video about 1:30 p.m. last Monday. He had left La Vista West Elementary School near 78th Street and Terry Drive about noon that day.

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, which manages the lake, began lowering it Sunday. By Monday, it had dropped considerably, Lausten said, and had exposed much of the area authorities wanted to search.

Lausten said searching that area of the lake has been difficult because of the silt, muck, seaweed and debris in the water. Divers and others searching have had limited ability to search the water thoroughly.