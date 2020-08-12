You are the owner of this article.
Authorities identify Creston, Iowa motorcyclist killed in crash
Authorities identify Creston, Iowa motorcyclist killed in crash

Authorities have identified a Creston, Iowa man who died Saturday in a motorcycle crash near Lake Icaria in Adams County. 

Michael D. Boles, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers were called to an area just northeast of Lake Icaria at 11:50 a.m. to investigate the crash. 

Investigators determined that Boles was driving a 2018 Honda CBR1000 north on Corning Carl Road near 150th Street when it crashed for unknown reasons. The motorcycle went off the road, entered the east ditch and came to rest in a field. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

