Authorities identify man killed in horse barn fire near Bennington

Authorities have identified the person who died in a Thursday fire at a Bennington horse barn.

Nathan Dietrich, 32, died of smoke inhalation, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency said.

Dietrich was an employee of Heartland Farms, at 23203 Dutch Hall Road, where the fire occurred.

Fire investigators determined that the fire, reported about 6:10 a.m. Thursday, was accidental.

Nine horses were killed in the fire. Ten horses were removed from the barn and were being treated for serious injuries, but at least two of those horses have since died.

Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow estimated last week that the barn was 35,000 to 40,000 square feet. Three apartments and an office were in the building, he said.

Crews from 14 fire departments in four counties responded to the fire, including firefighters from Waterloo, Valley, Bennington, Arlington and Omaha.