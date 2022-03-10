Authorities identify men who were killed, injured in tree-cutting accident

Authorities have identified the workers who were injured — one fatally — during a tree-cutting accident Wednesday afternoon.

Mathew Thompson and Cooper Lippincott, who worked for Valley Corp., were struck by a falling tree that was being cut and cleared near 162nd and Ida Streets, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said the tree had shifted and fell the opposite direction that the workers had planned.

The tree landed directly on Thompson, killing him, and also hit Lippincott, who suffered a broken leg or ankle.

Thompson, of Yutan, and Lippincott, of Blair, were part of a tree-cutting crew that was clearing the wooded area for an ongoing construction project. Deputies went to the area just after 2:30 p.m. and found that Thompson was unresponsive and pinned under the tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lippincott was alert and breathing. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with severe leg injuries.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.