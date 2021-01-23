 Skip to main content
Authorities identify Omaha man killed in Thursday crash
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Saturday identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash at 252nd and Q Streets.

Shawn Ketchmark of Omaha died Thursday when his GMC pickup truck left the roadway and struck a tree before 10:45 p.m.

Another driver reported seeing Ketchmark traveling at a high speed before the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.

The crash is still under investigation.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

