Authorities identify Omaha man killed in Thursday crash

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Saturday identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash at 252nd and Q Streets.
Shawn Ketchmark of Omaha died Thursday when his GMC pickup truck left the roadway and struck a tree before 10:45 p.m.
Another driver reported seeing Ketchmark traveling at a high speed before the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.
The crash is still under investigation.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
Tags
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.
Jessica Wade
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today