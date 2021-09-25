Authorities identify Omaha teen killed, four others injured in crash

Officials on Saturday identified an Omaha teenager who was killed in a crash early Friday morning.

Jamin Creek, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that occurred about 3:45 a.m. at 204th Street and West Q Road, according to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Creek and four other teenagers were traveling west on Q when they collided in the intersection with a second vehicle traveling south on 204th Street, the Sheriff's Office said.

The four other teens were taken to local hospitals, with at least one in critical condition. They were identified as 17-year-old Shea Alfrey, 17-year-old Payton Royal, 17-year-old Alexis Liebsack and 18-year-old David Kay.

The driver of the other vehicle, 43-year-old Gino Dawson, was also taken to an area hospital as a precaution, the Sheriff's Office said.

Law enforcement continues to investigate the crash. The Sheriff's Office thinks that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to the press release.

