Authorities identify two killed in Saunders County crash

Authorities released the names on Sunday of two men killed in a crash in Saunders County.

The deceased were identified as Hector Martinez Mezquita, 46, of Fremont, and Francisco Alfaro, 26, according to Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 77 near County Road P north of Mead, Nebraska.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Mezquita was driving a 2007 Honda Accord south on Highway 77 and lost control because of ice and snow on the roadway, Stukenholz said in a press release.

The Accord was struck on the passenger side in the northbound lane by a northbound 2019 Ford F150 driven by Tera Selman, 37, of Yutan, Nebraska.

Mezquita and Alfaro, a passenger in the Accord, were declared dead at the scene.

Selman and a juvenile passenger in the F150 were taken with serious injuries to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

Seat belts were used by occupants of both vehicles, officials said.

Assisting at the scene were the Nebraska State Patrol, Mead Fire and Rescue, and Yutan Fire and Rescue.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.