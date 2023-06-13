College World Series attendees needing motorist assistance during the 2023 event in Omaha can contact AAA for roadside service even if they are not a club member.

Courtesy assistance will be available to anyone in need of a jumpstart, unlocking vehicle doors, tire change, fuel delivery up to two gallons or a tow within five miles, the automobile club said Tuesday. The services will be provided free of charge from noon to 10 p.m. starting Thursday and running through the final game.

“AAA is pleased to provide this service to CWS fans in need,” said Nick Buhrman, director of automotive services for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Providing this valuable assistance is not only helping motorists get safely back on the road, it’s just one more way we can demonstrate genuine Nebraska hospitality to those visiting our great state.”

CWS attendees in need should contact AAA at 402-516-1111 or a law enforcement officer stationed at Charles Schwab Field.

