Auto show brings full lineup of cars to Omaha's CHI Health Center

Car lots around town have been sparse lately.
But this weekend, for the Midlands International Auto Show, the CHI Health Center will be full of new models from major manufacturers.
"If you really want to see a car, you can come down here where we have a full lineup," said Tam Webb, the show's event director.
In addition to a full lineup of vehicles, the show — which is produced by The World-Herald — also will feature electric cars. The Ford F-150 Lightning, an electric pickup truck, will be on display, as will a handful of other electric cars that haven't been at the show in previous years, Webb said.
OPPD will be on hand to explain charging stations, both at home and in public.
Toyota will let attendees test drive a vehicle on a street course around downtown Omaha.
Subaru is partnering with Town and Country Humane Society for an on-site adoption event.
Other activities include browsing cars from people's private collections and checking out the Nebraska State Patrol's rollover simulator. Kids can ride plasma cars or race remote-control cars.
The show was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, attendees are required to wear masks, in line with the city's mask mandate, and the large space should allow people to spread out, Webb said.
"It's going to be a really good show," Webb said. "Everybody is really excited to be here."
The show runs Friday through Sunday at the downtown arena. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door with credit cards only. For more information, visit omahaautoshow.com.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2