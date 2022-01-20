Auto show brings full lineup of cars to Omaha's CHI Health Center

Midlands International Auto Show

When: Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th St.

Cost: $9 for adults; $7 for seniors, military, and kids ages 7 to 12; kids 6 and under are free

Information: omahaautoshow.com