Aviary reopens at Omaha zoo after closing because of bird flu concerns

Birds are back at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

The zoo's aviary reopened to guests on Friday. It had been closed for more than three months due to concerns surrounding the highly infectious bird flu.

Birds that live at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park also returned to outdoor habitats.

The highly contagious virus impacted birds across the country, including millions of chickens in Nebraska and Iowa.

All of the birds at the zoo stayed healthy, said Dr. Sarah Woodhouse, director of animal health at the zoo. With the help of Nebraska Game and Parks, Woodhouse said they tested samples from wild Canada geese on zoo grounds and all were negative for bird flu.

"We feel confident that it is safe to return the birds to their outdoor spaces," she said.

The virus is highly contagious and deadly among domestic birds. One route of spread is through the feces of wild birds. Another route is through lack of strict hygiene by humans that work with birds.

More than 200 birds were moved into the aviary over four days. Cranes, storks and pelicans have been returned to their outdoor exhibits.

Programming has resumed at the Dick and Mary Holland Meadowlark Theater, the Budgie Encounter is open and peacocks are wandering zoo grounds again.

At the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park, pelicans, sandhill cranes, trumpeter swans and chickens have returns to their outside spaces. The eagle aviary is open and the whooping cranes are back outside, too.

