B&B Theatres now open in southwest Omaha

The new B&B Theatres location has opened in southwest Omaha near Oak View Mall.

Replacing the former Oakview Plaza 24, which closed in November 2020, B&B remodeled the facility and opened nine of the theater's total 14 auditoriums over the Fourth of July weekend.

B&B Theatres spokesman Paul Farnsworth said the other auditoriums will open soon.

Although the theater, which is named Oakview Plaza 14, opened with a slate of blockbuster movies, Farnsworth said turnout over the weekend was “expectedly sparse” as factors beyond the chain’s control came into play.

Farnsworth noted that several hundred people had come through Friday and Saturday. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” proved to be the most popular movie, while “Top Gun: Maverick” came in a close second.

The auditoriums feature electric recliners that can be heated. Three auditoriums have screens that Farnsworth said offer “best-in-class image and sound technology and the biggest and most panoramic screens.”

According to the chain’s website, the Omaha location is also scheduled to get at least one auditorium with ScreenX capabilities. As shown on an embedded YouTube video, ScreenX auditoriums feature theater screens on the side walls in addition to the traditional screen on the front wall, giving viewers a 270-degree perspective.

In addition to movies, the location also will offer alcoholic drinks and hot food at the Marquee Bar, which is scheduled to open later this month.

The new theater marks the chain’s first expansion into Nebraska. B&B Theatres, which has been family-owned and operated since 1924, advertises itself as the fifth-largest theater chain in North America with 54 locations across 14 states.