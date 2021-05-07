 Skip to main content
'Baby Bob' will link Omaha's Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to North Downtown
'Baby Bob' will link Omaha's Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to North Downtown

Take a look at the progress of the riverfront renovation project in downtown Omaha.

Downtown Omaha's iconic 3,000-foot pedestrian bridge will get a little bit longer with an expansion meant to increase access between North Downtown and the riverfront.

The North Downtown Riverfront Connector Bridge project is planned to span Riverfront Drive and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, connecting the 12-year-old Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to a point near the intersection of 10th and Mike Fahey Streets.

The “Baby Bob” Pedestrian Connector Bridge would connect major destinations in North Downtown, including TD Ameritrade Park, the CHI Health Center and Creighton University, according to plans outlined by the City of Omaha.

With the completion of "Baby Bob," pedestrians would be able to walk onto the connector bridge just north of the event center and east of the baseball stadium. It's now about a 20-minute walk to reach the Missouri River bridge from that location, if pedestrians go south around the CHI Health Center.

According to a map included in city materials, the bridge extension would make it a 10-minute walk. 

Map

The “Baby Bob” Pedestrian Connector Bridge would create a connection between major destinations in North Downtown, including TD Ameritrade Stadium, the CHI Health Center and Creighton University.

The project, which went before the Omaha City Council last month, is estimated to cost $6.4 million and is expected to be completed in 2023.

The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge connects Council Bluffs to Omaha's riverfront. 

The renovation of Omaha’s three downtown riverfront parks is currently underway.

Lewis & Clark Landing is scheduled to reopen in 2023 with four sand volleyball courts, green space, shade structures, a scenic boardwalk, an urban beach that will include fire pits and a playground for kids.

