Baby, mother taken to Omaha hospital after outside birth near 24th and P Streets

A newborn baby and its mother were taken to an Omaha hospital Sunday morning after the birth took place outside on a pile of blankets just east of 24th and P Streets.

First responders were sent to the area about 10 a.m. by a third-party caller to Douglas County 911. Firefighters quickly located the newborn baby, but the mother had left.

Sheila Allee, who made the 911 call, said she was sitting in a parked vehicle with her boyfriend having coffee and a cigarette when someone told them a baby had just been born outside. Allee investigated and found two women sitting among a pile of blankets with "a beautiful baby boy."

The baby, which was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, could be heard crying in the background as Allee made the 911 call. The temperature in Omaha at 10 a.m. was 16 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.

Allee said the mother, who appeared to be in her mid-20s, wrapped a black coat around herself and slowly left eastbound before the ambulance arrived. She was found nearby and also taken by ambulance to the medical center, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman declined to comment further because the incident might be covered by Nebraska's safe haven law. The state's safe haven law allows parents to leave children at a hospital within 30 days of birth without fear of prosecution.

