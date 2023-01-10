Back in the day, Jan. 10, 1975: Blizzard cripples Omaha, suffocates the Midwest

Forty-eight years ago today, a blizzard driven by 60-mph winds struck Omaha, dumping up to 19 inches of snow.

The ingredients for a significant blizzard began mixing the night before. Two low-pressure centers had formed on the eastern slope of the Rockies and slipped eastward, later joining northwest of Kansas City.

The moist Gulf air that was already pumping into the Midlands then slammed into the frigid arctic air. That meant the storm was fully armed with the potential for blizzard conditions.

Nebraska, especially the eastern third of the state, was at Ground Zero of the storm's winter blast. Snow depths in Nebraska ranged from 10 to 19 inches. The temperature in Omaha dipped to 4 degrees; the wind chill plummeted to minus 40.

By Jan. 11, there were officially 13 inches of snow on the ground in Omaha, although some areas of the city had as many as 19 inches. At one point, an estimated 10,000 vehicles were stuck in the snow.

Fourteen Nebraskans and 17 Iowans died from storm-related causes. By the time the blizzard had abated, at least 57 deaths in the Midwest were attributed to the storm.

