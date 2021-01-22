Back in the day, Jan. 22, 2005: Miami stops UNO hockey team's win streak

Sixteen years ago today, UNO scored the first goal on its first shot in its game against Miami of Ohio. Miami then scored three consecutive goals in a nine-minute span during the first period and hung on for a 4-2 victory before 2,102 fans of Goggin Ice Arena in Oxford, Ohio.

While trying for the tying goal, UNO took penalties with 13:53, 8:44 and 7:53 left in the game.

After surviving those and getting a power play with 4:26 left, UNO defenseman Joe Grimaldi gave up the puck to Miami's Nathan Davis, who scored a short-handed goal to clinch the win with 3:34 to play.

The loss was UNO's first in the CCHA after five wins and a tie going back to Dec. 9.

UNO and Miami have faced off multiple times over the years, both in Ohio and Omaha.

Browse through these photos of the two teams' game in Omaha in November 2019.

