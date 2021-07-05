Back in the day, July 5, 2006: Former Enron chief Kenneth Lay dies of heart attack at 64

Kenneth Lay, 64, former chairman of scandal-ridden Enron Corp., died of a heart attack 15 years ago today in Aspen, Colorado.

Lay, who lived in Houston, frequently vacationed in Colorado. The Sheriff’s Office in Pitkin, Colorado, said officers were called to Lay’s house in Old Snowmass, Colorado, shortly after 1 a.m. Mountain time. He was taken to Aspen Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m.

Lay and former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling were convicted on May 25, 2006, of conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud. Lay, who was to be sentenced on Oct. 23, 2006, had faced a life sentence for lying about Enron's finances. His death meant he would not have to serve a prison term.

Enron was a Wall Street darling with seemingly boundless profits that turned out to be a mirage created by crooked accounting, dishonest financial reporting, and political cover purchased with campaign donations.

“He did a lot of destruction,” said Douglas County Board member Mike Boyle, who was mayor of Omaha in 1985 when Lay engineered Enron’s move to Houston. “I know many people in Omaha who lost almost everything when Enron collapsed because of his misdeeds."