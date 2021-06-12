Back in the day, June 12, 1978: Omaha jailbreak involves fake keys, 109-foot rope made from sheets

A daring escape occurred 43 years ago today when three prisoners gained their freedom from the Douglas County Jail by using a 109-foot rope fashioned from bedsheets to shimmy down from the roof of the county courthouse.

The three — C. Michael Anderson, 26, Peter Hochstein, 24, and Danny J. Sheppard, 22, — escaped from their cells sometime after 4 a.m. on June 12, 1978, and left the building via the recreation area by going through a window on which they had cut the bars. They then slid to the ground using the rope made from braided strips of bedsheets.

After gaining their freedom, they stole a car and later an airplane that they used to escape to North Dakota. The three were found 18 hours later, huddling on the Red River bank near the hamlet of St. Vincent, Minnesota, three-quarters of a mile from the Canadian border.

"They were unarmed and pretty cooperative. It seems to me they wanted to be captured. They were being eaten alive by wood ticks and mosquitoes." Pembina County (N.D.) Sheriff Glenn Wells said.

Douglas County Sheriff Ted Janing at first thought that the prisoners may have had "inside help" in their escape from the sixth-floor jail atop the courthouse. An internal investigation, however, determined that no sheriff's deputy intentionally contributed to the escape.